Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro will lead a new series of spies

It is reported by Deadline that Arnold Schwarzenegger (‘Terminator: Genesis’) and Monica Barbaro (‘Top Gun: Maverick’) will star in Skydance Television’s future spy adventure series with no defined title for Netflix. The idea is to create a first season of eight one-hour episodes that will be executive produced by Schwarzenegger himself. The project comes from Emmy nominee Nick Santora (‘The Fugitive’).

The series centers on a father and daughter who discover that they have been secretly working as CIA agents for years. They realize then that their entire relationship has been a lie and that they really don’t know each other at all. Forced to come together as companions, the series tackles family dynamics in an international context of spies, action, and humor.

“Fans around the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they will finally get it thanks to our excellent partners at Skydance and Netflix. I am beyond excited to start working on the series with Nick, Monica and the whole team, “Schwarzenegger said.

The series has been created by showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora, who has developed the project as part of a general agreement with Skydance Television. Executive producers also include Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.