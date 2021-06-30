Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver end 10-year divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are close to ending their controversial divorce, following the 2011 scandal and their separation after 25 years of marriage.

The Hollywood actor and the journalist separated after Arnold confessed that he was the father of Joseph baena, the product of an affair with her maid in her family’s home.

However, the former couple have made very little progress for nearly a decade, and are now rumored to be close to reaching an agreement, as Arnold was recently reported to have filed a “disclosure statement.”

© GettyImages

A source close to the two celebrities also stated that they both want to end the legal case and are “trying to settle things,” indicating that this is a “good sign that they are getting closer to a settlement.”

The documents presented by the 73-year-old star must be served on the other party “before or at the time an agreement is entered into that resolves property or support issues,” meaning they could soon conclude the legal battle.

© GettyImages

It was also reported that Arnold and Maria share a fortune of $ 400 million; however, they did not sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding in 1986, and this could be the reason why the divorce has taken 10 years.

They both have four children in common: Katherine, 31, Christina 29 years old, Patrick 27 years old and Christopher 23 years old.

