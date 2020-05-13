Arnica tea to lose weight get a flat stomach | Pexels

Arnica tea to lose weight get a flat stomach. Today we will talk about the benefits of this powerful tea that in addition to being a great ally for remove fat in the abdominal area It is very helpful to treat one or another health problem.

Sometimes before resorting to medicines we can help ourselves with some home remedies to alleviate some ailments, as long as you are not persistent or too often, since in that case the ideal is to go to the doctor, however for milder conditions we can help ourselves of natural ingredients.

What is arnica?

The arnica plant It is originally from Europe and has been used for a long time to treat some mouth and throat pain, it is a good anti-inflammatory and it is highly recommended to use it after surgery since it is used to stop bleeding, in addition to smoothing and comfort damaged skin.

However, despite the multiple benefits that can be obtained from this plant, its frequent use is not recommended since can become toxic if consumed in high amountsTherefore, its use should be moderate.

Lose weight

Because promotes intestinal transit and digestionIt is also an excellent anti-inflammatory; Arnica tea is recommended to lose weight and reduce excess abdominal fat, so it is recommended to drink it in the morning and in aids to obtain better results.

To prepare it you just have to add a handful of arnica to a liter of water and let it boil for 10 minutesYou can drink it with a little honey or a lemon wedge, or if you want to treat a skin condition just apply it to the affected area.

