“Arnautovic knows he made a mistake”

06/16/2021 at 6:45 PM CEST

.

The Austrian national team wants to turn the page on the incident that cost striker Marko Arnautovic a suspension match, who insulted North Macedonia players and will not be able to play this Thursday in the duel against the Netherlands, on the second day of Group C.

“He had to hear some bad words from his rivals and he reacted with emotion (…). He knows he made a mistake,” said the Austrian David Alaba at the press conference prior to the game on Thursday at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Amsterdam.

Arnautovic has been sanctioned with a match by UEFA’s disciplinary commission for insulting one of their North Macedonian rivals in the group’s opener on Sunday after scoring the third goal that gave Austria a 3-1 victory.

The 32-year-old Shanghai Port player, one of the Austrian team’s great attacking assets, appeared to address one of his rivals, Ezgjan Alioski, with a racist and sexist insult.

Alaba added in a press conference that Arnautovic continues to be “a very important player” for his team, in the same line as the selector, Franco Foda, which also took away the iron from the footballer’s attitude because “people make mistakes.”

“He was provoked by some players from North Macedonia and he reacted based on his emotions. He apologized immediately after the match,” he said. Swot.

The coach avoided commenting on the disciplinary decision, which he respects, and said that he will have to rethink the line-up because he planned for Arnautovic to start.

“We have to live with this verdict, there’s nothing we can do. There is no point in arguing with this verdict. We respect him, of course, and now we have to focus on tomorrow’s game, “said Foda.

“It affects us sportingly, but we will be capable, we have enough qualities to compensate him,” added the coach. Arnautovic “has contributed a lot to the national team and will be back for the Ukraine game, obviously,” he concluded.