Arnaus maintains options; Campillo goes deep

The Catalan Adri arnaus he grabbed onto the Kasumigaseki course in the second round of the men’s golf tournament and with a 69-stroke card he maintains options to fight for the top spots at Tokyo 2020, unlike Jorge Campillo, which went deep and lost all option.

In a day once again marked by the weather conditions, which forced the game to be suspended several times, Arnaus presented a card with 69 impacts (-2) for a total of 137 (-5), which leaves him with the possibility of ending up fighting for positions of privilege.

Arnaus, who covered the course with a 68 on the first day, made birdies on holes 3 and 6 this Friday, but blurred his climb with two bogeys on 7 and 11. Fortunately he recovered with another two hits on the 13th and the 16th.

Campillo, who entered the Spanish team at the last minute due to Jon Rahm’s loss by covid-19, spoiled his performance after starting the tournament with -1. On this second day he was very erratic to finish with 75 and a total of 145 (+3), now without any option.

‘Bogeys’ on holes 4, 5, 9, 12, 13 and 15 ended the dream of being at the top of the table. He only made two birdies, on holes 8 and 14.

At the time of a new suspension of the day, the American Xander Schauffele leads the classification provisionally, with -11 (131) after presenting a spectacular card with 63 impacts (-8).

He beat the Mexican Carlos Ortiz with a hit, again very successful with a 67, and in three a group made up of the surprising Chilean Mito Pereira, who signed a magnificent 65, the Swede Alex Noren, the Austrian Sepp Straka, the first leader , and the Japanese Hideki Matsuyana, who marches with -8 on the 16th hole.