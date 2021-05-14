Arnaus hangs off his head after a 3rd lap where he was in tow

Adri arnaus the third round of the British Masters on The Belfry, scene of historic European triumphs in the Ryder Cup (1985, 2002), an extraordinary draw (1989) and a painful defeat (1993), just as the second ended: three bogeys in the first nine holes this Friday that followed the double bogey-6 in the 18th to close out what until then had been a good second round.

However, the Catalan knew how to turn the page and recovered from the three shots lost this Friday with four birdies in the second nine holes, for 71 shots and 212 (-4), finishing six behind the new leader, the champion of this tournament in 2018 when it was played at Walton Heath, Eddie pepperell (68), 30 years old.

The Englishman finished with a great birdie on the always difficult 18. “I am delighted with the game and the result, but I still do not feel that golf is something easy again, I am trying to regain the confidence and the feelings that led me to victory. three years ago, ”said Pepperell in the mixed zone.

Also protagonist in this third day in the Brabazon course was the Italian Edoardo Molinari, Francesco’s brother, author of a great card of 64 strokes, 8 under par, with 9 birdies for a solitary bogey. He was the leader in the clubhouse, co-leader for several hours, until Pepperell entered. Send with a stroke advantage over six players who are with 207 strokes (-9).

3rd round classification (par 72):

206 E. Pepperell (GBR) 70 68 68

207 E. Molinari (Ita) 71 72 64

R. MacKintyre (GBR) 71 66 70

C. Hill (GBR) 67 70 70

D. Burmester (SAF) 69 73 65

…

212 A. Arnaus (Esp / 27º) 69 72 71

213 S. Gª Rodríguez (E / 36º) 71 73 69

214 A. Cañizares (Esp / 43º) 71 74 69

A. Otaegui (Esp) 73 71 70

222 N. Elvira (Esp / 73º) 73 72 77