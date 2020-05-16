AEW contributor Arn Anderson commented on NXT and its Wednesday battle with AEW

During the celebration of The Arn Show podcast, Arn Anderson mentioned that NXT has lost appeal since AEW’s debut. Anderson stated that the brand feels different with the return of superstars from the main roster.

“There is a belief that with the return of superstars to the brand, there will be more power in the show. Inside the minds of the officers is the idea of ​​bringing back proven talent back to the main scene. All to make the brand more competitive and bring the style of Raw and SmackDown with them. But that’s not NXT or anything like that, “said Anderson.

“Now it’s about Raw and SmackDown fighters bringing their style of work, so the dynamic changes. Fans are watching material they watch on Monday or Friday night. So NXT is not a pure show »said Arn Anderson regarding the descent of fighters like Finn Balor to the brand.

The legend also spoke of the beginnings of NXT and its evolution as a territory of development.

“I loved the fact that I was doing a Wrestling show. With basic fundamentals that taught fighters who were new to the business. We went outside and requested a lot of NXT talent. They weren’t guys who were independent and went miles to get to get a fight. Some of them were guys you were glad to hear they were learning fundamentals. ”

“Not necessarily moonsaults or power bombs across tables. Although they are typical of today’s culture. You must first know how to make basic moves such as locks or contralonas. You have to be able to master basic Wrestling before moving on to another level. People like Triple H are capable of teaching those things, “said Anderson.

“Once I saw that this was being taught, I got on the boat. I knew they could get ahead if they put the TV show on the road. Featuring stars from the independent scene that the audience would be delighted to see. You have the hottest stars on the independent circuit. You also have the guys who are starting their training and can go to shows and cities in Florida. I thought it would be a great idea and I keep thinking about them »Anderson concluded.

