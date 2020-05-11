Mexico City.- As part of the actions implemented by the Government of Mexico to face the health contingency caused by Covid-19, elements of the Mexican Army and Air Force have transported 1,244 tons of medical equipment and supplies by air and land for hospitals in the Health sector and for military installations committed to dealing with this pandemic.

Transportation routes have left Mexico City for medical and storage facilities located in the states of Aguascalientes, Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit , Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

As of March 31, 2020, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) has carried out 45 ground transfers, transporting 294 tons of medical equipment and supplies, to supply hospitals in the federal Health Sector.

In addition, 822 tons of clinical supplies and protection equipment have been mobilized on 136 land routes, which have been delivered to Covid-19 Hospitals and Military facilities located throughout the country, making a total of 1,116 tons.

On the other hand, since last April 29, 19 air routes have been carried out, with medium and heavy transport aircraft “CASA” C-295, “HÉRCULES” C-130 and “SPARTAN” C-27J, transporting 128 tons of medical equipment and supplies, as well as personal protective equipment.

With these actions, the Mexican Army and Air Force complement the capabilities of the National Health System, endorsing its commitment and responsibility to serve the people of Mexico in any condition and place, to protect the integrity and health of the population.

