O Army Logistics Command he admitted to the Federal Public Ministry that he revoked three ordinances to control arms and ammunition to meet the “public administration and social media”. THE Federal Attorney for Citizens’ Rights, arm of the MPF, investigates a possible interference by President Jair Bolsonaro in exclusive acts of the military to assist arms groups that operate on social networks.

Bolsonaro speaks to protesters who protested in favor of military intervention and for the closure of the National Congress in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasilia

In a letter to the Attorney’s Office this Tuesday, 28, the general Laerte de Souza Santos, head of Colog, tried to justify the cancellation of ordinances 46, 60 and 61. “It so happens that, as soon as these ordinances were officially published, there were numerous questions and counterpoints raised by various sectors of society, especially in social media, and public administration. due to the technicality of the topic “, wrote the general.

The prosecutor Deborah Duprat he still considered the explanations insufficient and demanded the names of the sectors of society that raised the questions.

In another section of his letter, the general argued that the repeal of rules 46, 60 and 61 sought to improve “points” that were difficult for the public to understand. The explanations also did not convince the prosecutor. “The statement, however, does not have an indication of what those points would be and, especially, its structural importance to support the complete revocation of the three normative acts”, evaluated Deborah Duprat.

The case of Bolsonaro’s alleged interference in army acts was revealed by the state last Monday. In its investigations, the prosecutor’s office has pointed out at least four “infraconstitutional” acts, issued by the Force, since January 2020. Among these acts is the revocation of three ordinances, which, according to experts, made it difficult for organized crime to access weapons and ammunition diverted from barracks.

Another investigation is underway within the MPF’s Attorney’s Office in Brasília. The Army Logistic Command sent this Tuesday, 28, to the PFDC, in response to questions made by the agency regarding the repeal of rules that established the tracking of arms and ammunition in Brazil.

