President Andrés Manuel López Obrador today ordered the Armed Forces to dedicate themselves to public security tasks, starting tomorrow (05/12/2020) and until March 27, 2024, almost until the end of their six-year term. Read: They give MSMEs a rate of 8% at 70 days

The Army and Navy must carry out these tasks in an “extraordinary, regulated, supervised manner subordinate and complementary to the National Guard”, the civil corporation created in 2019 for security tasks, made up of elements of the Military Police and the now-defunct Federal Police.

“Although on May 27, 2019, the Decree by which the National Guard Law is issued was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the formation and development of the capacities of said public security institution requires of an implementation period, in order to fully comply with the functions in his charge “, is explained in the Agreement published today.

Read: Avoid overspending when going to the supermarket, we tell you how

Read: Coronavirus exhibits differences in social security

“Public security is a primary duty in charge of the State, whose purposes are to safeguard the life, liberties, integrity and heritage of people, as well as contribute to the generation and preservation of public order and social peace, so that it is essential to guarantee the population the fulfillment of said obligation by the State “.

Unlike the previous two six-year terms, when the military intervention in public security occurred more in fact and due to the needs of the moment, the López Obrador order is expressly supported by an article in the Constitution.

This is the fifth transitory article of the Constitutional reform of March 2019 that created the National Guard, which establishes:

“During the five years following the entry into force of this Decree, while the National Guard develops its structure, capabilities and territorial implementation, the President of the Republic may dispose of the permanent Armed Forces in public security tasks in an extraordinary way, regulated, supervised, subordinate and complementary “.

López Obrador waited almost 14 months to use the faculty that this transitory conferred on him, and he explained that the expenses caused by the intervention of the Armed Forces must be paid by the agency to which they provide support.

Soldiers and sailors may exercise twelve powers provided for in the National Guard Law, which are almost identical to those of the Federal Police.

Although the GN is attached to the Ministry of Citizen Security and Protection, the Ministry of National Defense has assumed millions in expenses to equip it, including all purchases of vehicles, materials for uniforms, construction of barracks and others that have been charged to the military budget.

.