‘Army of the Dead’ (Zack Snyder), on Netflix and in theaters

After releasing his beloved version of ‘Justice League’ thanks to the HBO Max broadcasting service, Zack Snyder will continue to dedicate his work to it. But his next work will not come to HBO but to Netflix. However, so high is the expectation for ‘Army of the Dead’ that, as with ‘Rome’ or ‘The Irishman’, Netflix is ​​also preparing a theatrical release. Something that shows that even Netflix looks favorably on theaters after more than a year of pandemic.

Before arriving on the platform on May 21, the film will be released in a limited way in cinemas, also in Spain, starting next May 14.

Until now, Netflix’s strategy with theaters was to launch its most prestigious author titles to give them a big screen shine for the awards. This movement, however, means Netflix’s first bet to release a blockbuster in theaters, one that in the United States will reach 600 theaters.

With the hype and fans of Snyder more fired than ever after loving the ‘Snyder’s Cut’ from ‘Justice League’, it remains to be seen how the public will respond to ‘Army of the dead’. Recall that the film, starring Dave Bautista (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’) tells the story of a group of mercenaries who decide to carry out the biggest robbery in history in Las Vegas days after a zombie apocalypse.

