Army of the Dead: We Interview Zack Snyder

We interviewed Zack snyder for the premiere of ‘Army of the dead‘”It happened at the right time for me.”Army of the dead‘, from Zack snyderIt will have a theatrical release on May 14 and can be seen on Netflix from May 21.

‘Army of the dead‘, from Zack snyder (and more of Zack Snyder than ever), comes to theaters to test to what extent the zombie universe continues to be part of the lucrative mainstream popular imaginary or, on the contrary, to close a cycle in which the undead would once again belong to a more minority group but decidedly more dedicated. If the latter happens, Snyder will have problems raising the universe that he intends to start with this film but, inadvertently, he will have been commissioned to sign both the prologue and the epilogue of the modern zombie age.

His career began with the fascinating ‘Dawn of the Dead‘(2004) the brilliant remake of’Zombie‘(George A. Romero, 1978) written by James Gunn that promised us a filmography full of shocking shots, musical montages and slow motion, and boy did he deliver!

After the success of the visuals’300‘(2006),’Watchmen‘(2009) and the sadly forgotten one’Ga’Hoole: Legend of the Guardians‘(2010), he showed that he was up for anything by releasing the worst and best film of 2011:’Sucker Punch‘.

That’s when Warner got serious and Snyder chose grayscale to pull his heroes ‘chariot with’Man of steel‘(2013),’Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice‘(2016) and one of the trickiest Internet phenomena in recent years, those two titles with his signature and different montage that can be found as’League of Justice‘(2017) and’Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘(2021).

Now he has not wanted to delegate to anyone else the fundamental aspects of his’Army of the dead‘and we will see his signature as the story’s author, co-writer, director, cinematographer and producer through Stone Quarry, the brand founded by him and his wife, Deborah Snyder.

We talked with him about this involvement, about the animated series and the prequel film that is already underway and, of course, what it is like to work together with Dave Bautista, as big inside as outside.

