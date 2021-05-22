‘Army of the dead’, neither fear nor disgust in Las Vegas

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And, with the exception of Army of the Dead, calm is what it is, but in an exaggerated plan, so hopefully there will be more chicha soon because …

We picked up the news from Army of the dead at the beginning of the year because it promised to be a release of the most interesting: the return of Zack Snyder to the genre with which he debuted; although once seen Army of the Dead, comparing it with the impressive remake of Dawn of the Dead that was marked almost twenty years ago is like comparing… it cannot be compared. It is bad for me to say it, because I expected something different, but Army of the Dead is the worst work of the American filmmaker to date, an action movie with a zombie key and a touch of geek and humor that does not stand out for the best at all. If not the opposite.

Army of the Dead tries to have the geek point of Z Nation or, at times, a casual humor in the style of Zombieland, but it does not reach either one or the other. But it is even worse as an action film, a rehash in oil of decades in which less typical robbery films can be found, but much more recommendable. Army of the Dead is, in short, a hobby that distills the essence of Netflix on all four sides: to see and forget. As temporary entertainment it is tolerable, especially considering that it is the “great premiere” of the week on Netflix, but … what a disappointment, Zack!

More exclusive content:

The neighbor (T2). “The egocentric Javier’s life gets complicated when he unexpectedly turns into a superhero, and his ex must discover his identity.”

Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp (T3). “Six teenagers invited to an ultra-modern camp on Isla Nublar must join forces to survive when the dinosaurs escape.”

Who Killed Sara? (T2). “Determined to take revenge and prove that he was framed for the murder of his sister, Alex sets out to unearth much more than the true culprit of the crime.”

Special (T2). “He is gay, he has cerebral palsy and he wants to start over with the hope of leading the life he has always wanted.”

One last wish. “The mission of a devoted grandson to reunite his sick grandmother with the home of his ancestors turns into a complicated and comical cross-border adventure.”

Enter catalog:

40 days and 40 nights 8 Miles Ali G is on the loose American Pie: What a wedding! American Pie: The Reunion Cyclists By Chance: Grizzly Tour Fifty Shades of Gray Intolerable Cruelty Pitching Pitch Pitching. Even higher Definitely, maybe Hidden Fate

Doomsday: Judgment Day The Scarecrow The Perfect Man The Hateful Peter Tatchell In Search of Valentina: The World of Guido Crepax

Children of the Ndrangheta Home: Home sweet home Hop Johnny English Returns My best friend’s wedding The death race The magic miñera and the Big Bang The magic nanny The darkest night (Zero Dark Thirty) The route to El Dorado The shadow of the kingdom The trap of evil

Les Miserables The Penguins of Madagascar Inglourious Basterds Beyond Love Millennials (T3) It’s not that easy Notting Hill One Day Plan in Las Vegas Hidden Plan RIPD Deadly Police Department Wanted Sinbad: The Legend of Seven seas

The Last Days The Purge. The night of the beasts

All-inclusive Trolls: Don’t miss a beat! (T1)

Not that Amazon Prime Video does much better than Netflix this week, by the way, because what little it brings is not exactly for everyone. We forgive you for the Underground Railroad last week, otherwise …

More exclusive content:

Jiu Jitsu. “Every six years, an ancient order of expert jiu jitsu fighters engages a brutal race of alien invaders in a battle for Earth.”

LOL – Whoever laughs loses (T1). French edition of the comedy show.

P! Nk: everything I know so far. “We meet P! NK off stage and discover how he reconciles his family life and show business before his first concert at Wembley Stadium on the 2019 International Beautiful Trauma Tour.”

New chapters:

Tell me how it happened (S21)

Enter catalog:

6 days Goodbye, boys Anonymous Emotional arithmetic Murder in Gavea Asher Attack of the Giant Leeches Churchill After the wedding Doctor Terror The money plane The bird catcher Zucker’s game Outside the city The Forge of Men Gagarin: Pioneer of space Hanoi Hilton Revenge of Jane Land of Mine (Under the sand) Long live and prosperity The seducers Mister Johnson Death below zero Very hard to kill My Sassy Girl Royal night Nomads Oxford Blues Lost in the Pacific Plats bruts (Series complete) Salyut-7: Heroes in space Scabbard Samurai God willing Silence of love Slumber. The demon of sleep Stonewall Symbol The Screaming Skull A people and their king United by blood One more of the family Go bugs Revenge in the prison Summer of the 84 Wonder Wheel

And what about HBO, whose main contribution to the entertainment of its subscribers are new episodes of its series on air.

New chapters:

Batwoman (T2) Blessed Patience (T2) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T6) The Handmaid’s Tale (T4) The Godfather of Harlem (T2) Charmed (T3) Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (T2) Legacies (T3) Mare Of Easttown (T1) Pose (T3) Supergirl (T6) Superman and Lois (T1) The Nevers (T1)

Enter catalog:

Albert Nobbs Sing! Hunt the Killer Cocomelon (S1) The Good Wife Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and Sherwood Mouse

And three-quarters of the same for Disney +, which stands out for introducing the Maze Runner trilogy in its catalog, although it releases a new series for the most stunted Marvel fans.

More exclusive content:

Marvel’s MODOK (T1). “Taking over the world has never been so far from megalomaniacal supervillain MODOK, who juggles between keeping control of his organization and his demanding family.”

New chapters:

The Bad Remittance (S1) The Simpsons (S32)

Enter catalog:

Big Sky (T1)

The Maze Runner: The Trials The Maze Runner: The Death Cure Criminal Minds (S15) Behind the enemy line

And Aple TV +? Well, look where, he premieres a couple of things: the second season of one of his series that passed without pain or glory, and a new documentary series about American music and culture.

More exclusive content:

1971: the year music changed everything (T1). “1971 was a year of musical renaissance fueled by political and cultural upheaval.”

Cycles (T2). “Unable to have a baby, Nikki and Jason embark on the adventure of adoption to fulfill their dream.”

New chapters:

The Mosquito Coast (T1) Mythic Quest (T2)