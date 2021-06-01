Army of the Dead: fans want a gay romance between Dieter and Vanderohe

The army of the dead – 78% are no longer in a privileged position of the global top 10 on Netflix, but they still give something to talk about on social networks. The Zack Snyder-directed zombie movie was a complete hit for the streaming red giant despite mixed reviews, with millions of people standing by their televisions to witness the adventure. But there are a couple of characters that are trending on social networks, they are Dieter and Vanderohe. Now Internet users say that between them there was more than a rare friendship and that there are deep feelings.

The latest film by Zack snyder presents us the story of a group of tough guys who seek to carry out a heist in Las Vegas infested with the undead, but things will not be as easy as they think. Among the characters, Dieter and Vanderohe stand out, who make up a peculiar duo. Although one of them keeps telling the other unpleasant things to the other, in one of the scenes of the film we see Dieter sacrificing himself for his partner, something that not all fans liked.

But although Dieter’s death is suggested, the truth is that we did not see him die on screen, he is only caught by one of the zombies while closing the great door. One of the most popular rules in this type of cinema is that if we do not see an explicit death then it is not dead. So in the future we could see Dieter return in an epic way, of course it can be dreamed of and fans are eager to see an LGBT relationship between him and his partner. Could Netflix develop it in the future? It is clear that they still have many plans with this nightmare universe.

Zack snyder also recently had success with his special court of the League of Justice, a film long awaited by its fans and that arrived on the HBO Max platform on March 18. In short, far behind is the horrifying vision of Joss Whedon, who in 2017 delivered a film that did not rise to the occasion and left the entire saga in a very bad way. Fans repudiate that version, one that tainted what Zack Snyder dreamed of from the beginning and that has now been completely outgrown. Although we are unlikely to see a restoration of the Snyderverse, hopes remain, minimal as they may be.

Although Army of the Dead was thought of as the film that would have surpassed Zack snyder the bitter drink of the DC Extended Universe, the truth is with his court of League of Justice He did very well, and he even promoted a movement in social networks that seeks to bring his vision back to the saga. At this stage, Snyder has made clear his position as one of the most relevant directors of the moment, as controversial as he is talented (although many people are not satisfied with his unique style to tell all kinds of stories).

Here are a series of tweets seeking a deeper relationship for Dieter and Vanderohe.

[tweet]My God, they love each other, you can’t tell me otherwise![/tweet]

Omg they love each other you can’t tell me otherwise !!! #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/TFTwZwmRKR – Sam Cleal (@sam_cleal) May 25, 2021

Me watching Dieter and Vanderohe in #ArmyOfTheDead: ‘This is a love story.’

Me watching Dieter and Vanderohe in #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/TwSUL839pU – Daine❓0❓❓ | Rorschach Era (@comicstanspam) May 22, 2021

Why aren’t Dieter and Vanderohe kissing in #ArmyOfTheDead ?: ‘This is homophobic’

Why don’t Dieter and Vanderohe kiss in #ArmyOfTheDead? pic.twitter.com/chl9xA25ed – David Opie 🌈 (@DavidOpie) May 21, 2021

Live footage of Dieter opening Vanderohe’s heart.

Live footage of Dieter opening Vanderohe’s heart 🥺💗

#ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/0yIAKns8eH – vandieter of rivia (@ARKHAMSKlNG) May 22, 2021

The chemistry between Vanderohe and Dieter. Love you very much.

The chemistry between Vanderohe and Dieter. I love them so much. 🥺 #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/lUEuhZowtT – Darius, AP of ZSJL ᵐᶠ ४ | #ArmyOfTheDead (@mockjaygrimes) May 22, 2021

Vanderohe with Dieter the whole movie: ‘The strongest must protect the sweetest.’

Vanderohe with Dieter the whole movie pic.twitter.com/TMJR0jf4Fh – Liz (@AtheistjLiz) May 23, 2021

If there isn’t an Army of the Dead sequel where zombie Vanderohe meets zombie Dieter, then I want my money back.

If their isn’t a sequel to Army of the Dead where zombie Vanderohe finds zombie Dieter then I want my money back. #ArmyOfTheDeadNetflix #ArmyOfTheDead #Dieter #Vanderohe pic.twitter.com/Mo3fyVM8py – JustJess (@TyranasaurusL) May 21, 2021

