Army of the Dead: Dave Bautista says it’s superior to other basic zombie movies

We are a month away from seeing Army of the Dead. Zack Snyder’s second foray into the zombie subgenre is sure to benefit from the excellent response Zack Snyder’s Justice League had – 82%. But that’s only half the story, because now actor Dave Bautista explains that he is obsessed with the end of this story and that the film is above the average for movies about these creatures.

Don’t Miss: Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Reveals First Prequel Details

According to MovieWeb, Dave Bautista he only has a fascination for his new project Army of the dead. As you’ve probably heard, this is the next movie by Zack snyder. The film is an original Netflix title and the interpreter who stars in it says that it is much more than just gore and action, the complexity of the film, he says, is greater than in the average of films about the undead. These were his words:

It is a zombie apocalypse, but there is much more that is happening, not only is that. I really think it’s going to be a hit with people in every way. And also, it’s a zombie apocalypse, but it’s not over the top gore. He doesn’t take the easy way out where he just focuses on the blood and the guts and the gore. There are many more layers in this film. It is above the basic zombie apocalypse movies.

Army of the Dead follows the effort of a group of mercenaries, led by Scott Ward (Bautista), to recover money from a casino in the city of Las Vegas, which was overtaken by the zombie threat. Years after the outbreak, and despite having been a hero in the fight against the undead, the protagonist receives the opportunity to carry out this robbery and improve his quality of life. The premise is similar to what happens in Zombie Station 2: Peninsula – 80%.

Bautista had previously spoken about how excited he is for this movie. The actor had been so fascinated by Snyder’s story that he took it instead of working with James Gunn again on The Suicide Squad, a film in which he had been offered a role. If his previous statement doesn’t excite you, he also said that you can expect a mind-blowing ending that has him still thinking about the production:

We recommend: Zack Snyder says Army of the Dead was his favorite movie to make

I’ve already seen it five times. I’m not kidding. I don’t want them to go with super high expectations, but they should. There is something at the end of this movie that has me completely obsessed. When they see it, they’ll know what I’m talking about. I can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks. I just love the ending of this movie. I love him.

Army of the dead It will hit Netflix on May 21 and will be followed by a prequel and animated series. If everything goes as Bautista predicts, we may be facing the blockbuster of the summer. Whether or not this is the case, the actor has yet another great project on the horizon for this 2021 with Dune, the long-awaited adaptation of Denis Villeneuve, in which he will play Glossu Rabba, one of the antagonists of that story.

Continue Reading: Zack Snyder Says Netflix Treated Him So Well It Was The Opposite Of Warner With Justice League