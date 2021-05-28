Army of the Dead could become Netflix’s most-watched movie globally

Although Zack Snyder has managed to stay on everyone’s lips in recent months for the making and success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, the filmmaker has struggled to keep his latest project on edge without it being overshadowed by his own superhero movie. The army of the dead – 78% have managed to generate quite diverse conversation, but, in addition, it has established itself as the most watched movie worldwide on Netflix during its first week.

Snyder’s return to the world of the undead 17 years after the release of Dawn of the Dead – 75% presents an apocalyptic reality in which cities have been taken over by zombies and a group of mercenaries organize to make a robbery in Las Vegas. More than a story of monsters, the film aims to show in the background a family history formed by the bond between father and daughter.

Starring Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick and Garret Dillahunt, The army of the dead has divided opinions regarding the making of the project because, although it is a genre already known and explored by the director who seeks to give a more important place to his characters, there are those who still question certain decisions such as the blurring of some scenes.

More than the conversation that has been generated about the film, Netflix has announced on its official networks that it is expected to become the original project of the streaming giant most viewed during its first four weeks in the catalog worldwide; In addition, according to the report shared by the platform, so far it has been seen in more than 72 million homes, and everything looks like it will continue to grow significantly.

72 million households bet on the dead. / ARMY OF THE DEAD has been the number one movie worldwide and is projected to be one of the most popular movies on Netflix in its first 4 weeks.

Snyder, for his part, could not contain his desire to appreciate the response that the project has had in which he has obtained more creative freedom. It is worth mentioning that this ambitious production has not only been important for the director, since Netflix has bet so much on it that there has been talk of 10 possible future projects related to it, and so far a television series, a prequel and a sequel.

The also director of 300-60% previously commented to Entertainment Tonight that he and Shay Hatten were ready for any possibility within this new franchise.

If there is ever a wish for more Army of the Dead, Shay and I know exactly where the story is going. So yeah, we are ready.

Although the project has generated some impact, the film had to face certain conflicts during its production, because although the film was already finished they had to change one of its actors urgently after being accused of inappropriate behavior. so that Zack snyder had to shoot several of her scenes with Tig Notaro alone and mounting her in the finished shots.