Army of the Dead breaks two Netflix records

In case anyone had doubts, it can already be confirmed that Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is a great success for the Netflix streaming platform.

The impact of a new premiere on a platform usually lasts a short time, since they tend to add other projects and audiences choose from a large catalog. Therefore, the success or failure of a series or movie in Netflix it usually depends on the viewings you have during the first four weeks. Army of the dead It had a great impact and then it began to fall in the ranking of the most viewed.

However, that does not mean that Army of the dead from Zack snyder has not worked well. In fact, Netflix He has already touted it as one of his biggest original hits and has even broken some records on the platform.

Army of the dead has accomplished a couple of impressive feats. The first is the biggest debut of the first day in Netflix since joining the top 10 in March 2020. He also broke the record for the longest streak he previously held. Enola Holmes.

It is clear that after the big premiere in HBO Max of the version of The Justice League from Zack snyder and its return to the zombie genre, had created great expectations, so success was assured.

What is the movie about?

On Army of the dead, a military convoy has an accident, a being escapes and arrives in Las Vegas. There he begins to infect everyone turning them into zombies. That’s why they seal the city and evacuate everyone they can. Some time later, a group of mercenaries infiltrated that place to recover a large amount of money before the United States government wiped out everything by dropping an atomic bomb. The group of mercenaries believes that the mission will be simple, but the zombies are faster, stronger and smarter than expected. So that place will become hell.

The movie Army of the dead is currently airing on Netflix and there are already prequels, sequels and an animation series planned.