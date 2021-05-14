‘Army of the Dead’ – 2021: Rescue in Las Vegas

“Army of the Dead” makes it clear that Zack Snyder should neither write nor edit his own films. The filmmaker has a palpable tendency toward an excess that tends to dilute the benefits of his visual expertise. An expository but hollow excess that too often does not add much except an excess of banal minutes of footage. Good proof of this is ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, probably the most expensive straw ever funded by a large study. Like Tetsuo being overwhelmed by his own power at the end of ‘Akira’.

Although he has concealed it more successfully than Michael Bay, thanks in large part to the deep respect he has shown for any direct adaptations he has made, Snyder is still such an “action” filmmaker. And as in the case of the person in charge of ‘Pain and money’ and ’13 hours’, it is said as a compliment: The more practical and simple the script is, the more possibilities both have to show off … despite accidents like ‘6 in the shade’ that show, in turn, that force without the control (of a producer) is not of much use either.

In short, that Snyder has undoubtedly enjoyed in ‘Army of the Dead’ the creative freedom and the millions of budget that he did not have in ‘Dawn of the Dead’. And the difference between the two is comparable to that between Episode IV and Episode I of ‘Star Wars’, or between ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’. A difference summarized in the apparent dependence on digital effects without which it seems that there would be no film. In short, they are a movie that seems to have been made from the comfort and safety of a sofa through a monitor.

Anyone would have bet that after what happened in recent years, Snyder would have possessed a rage comparable to that of Anakin in ‘Episode III’. His return to zombie movies seemed to answer that bet. The raging and unleashed artist playing Paul Verhoeven in ‘Starship Troopers’, or something like that. But no … or not quite, since this fury only manifests itself occasionally when seeing the comrades in arms of a Dave Bautista die graphically not as motivated as when he works with James Gunn, who knows if for having read the script.

Not that ‘Army of the Dead’ is wrong, properly speaking. It has its moments, some other cool shot and succulent outbreaks of violent casquera, as well as some quite successful visuals, at least when it comes to blood. But it is very long, typical and stupid, the mixture of drama and comedy continually falls apart (except for a very funny sad “twist”) and above all, there is no sense of overriding tension or tense uncertainty, being a long preamble of an hour. and a half waiting for them to start dying one after the other.

Actually more than “one of zombies”, it would be a kind of cross between ‘1997: Rescue in New York’ and ‘Apocalypto’ without the expository finesse or the narrative nerve of either. A series B like ‘Doomsday’ disguised as a fake blockbuster, as bloated as watered down by an insubstantial ego and an unnecessary shower of millions. More than two long hours of footage that would have worked much better if they were more honest with themselves. Being more like … ‘Dawn of the dead’ without going any further, which could exist as is, as a film, without digital effects.

This is not the case of an ‘Army of the Dead’ which, like the ‘Star Wars’ prequel triloga, seems designed to overvalue digital effects while scorning the writers. A film made with much more money than necessary and without which it seems that both she and Zack Snyder, corrupted, would be nothing like Darth Vader without his armor. With no more arguments than its digital violence, in a film that, apart from the shocking death of some protagonists, leaves us with a huge void after having reviewed all the clichés of the genre.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex