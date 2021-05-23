Army of the Dead 2: Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer

‘The army of the dead’ is one of the largest original titles in Netflix history, a true Blockbuster that comes to the platform. Directed by Zack Snyder, the truth is that the story of these casino thieves in the middle of the zombie apocalypse already has an anime series and even a prequel underway.

In full suspense due to the uncertainty of the DC universe that Zack Snyder planned, many are the fans who expect something similar to happen with Snyder, the zombies and Netflix. But will there be a second part for ‘The army of the dead’? First will come ‘Army of Thieves’, but it will not be a sequel but a prequel.

Netflix

It will tell the story of Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Scheweighöfer), before he handed over the group as an expert on safes. According to the Netflix synopsis:

Dieter is recruited by a mysterious woman to help her with an impossible-to-open safe heist in Europe.

Schweighöfer is directing the film himself and, he said, Snyder told him:

Create your universe, your best version.

‘Army of Thieves’ finished filming in December 2020, but it still has no confirmed date. In the cast are, in addition to the aforementioned Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O Fee and Stuart Martin.

However, we have no news of a direct sequel to the title, yet. Seeing the end there is no doubt that there will be, unless it is a public failure that seems impossible. We could say that, except for zombie apocalypse, we can count on her. This, for now, is all we know about ‘Army of the Dead 2’.

‘Army of the Dead 2’: Release Date

The sequel has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, which always waits some time after a product launch to approve continuations. The prequel, ‘Army of Thieves,’ will come first, so we won’t see Snyder or another director working on a sequel until 2022. Considering this, we don’t expect a second part to arrive until 2023 or, being very optimistic, the end of 2022.

‘The army of the dead 2’: Plot

CLAY ENSO / NETFLIX

To do this, you have to review the end of the film, one in which the zombie virus manages to escape from Las Vegas thanks to Vanderohe, who managed to survive after being locked in the safe by Vanderohe.

We say goodbye to him when he realizes, about to arrive in New Mexico by private plane, that he has been bitten and is going to turn into a zombie. The only time the character could take a bite was during his fight with the alpha zombie, so we assume that he will not become a simple one, but one of the fastest and most lethal, unstoppable for the flight attendants or whoever it is meet at the airport. With the plane about to land, we can assume that this will be the beginning of the spread of the virus in the area and, who knows, if in the entire world.

It would have been a while since he was bitten, so who knows, maybe Vandero was lucky and immune, or his transformation was simply delayed by creative license to make the suspense work.

Snyder didn’t set the first film in Las Vegas by chance. For him, the city of Sin is a city of zombies in reality. Like any film in the subgenre, the film has its share of social criticism. Therefore, the second installment could transfer the virus to the southern border of the United States with Mexico and thus deal with the border conflict, the wall, Latino migration (which is already discussed in the first installment), etc. It could also happen as in the remake that was his debut film, and tell the story from an expansion of the zombie virus that is already an unstoppable global problem.

‘Army of the Dead 2’: Cast

Netflix

‘The army of the dead’ is a film that is not afraid of ending its protagonists. Of the entire cast, only Vanderohe and Kate Ward survive. The character played by Omari Hardwick, however, is going to turn into a zombie. We can give him up for dead or place him as the alpha and main enemy of this second installment.

As for the young woman who plays Ella Purnell, she could land the title role. Who knows if helped by the orphans that I helped rescue. What is clear is that the volunteer demonstrated unprecedented accuracy when shooting the alphas in the head with her pistol. Perhaps with a natural ability inherited from her father and having had to shoot her in the head, she is the action heroine of the sequel. One that would be more eager than anyone to end the virus once and for all.

As for the rest of the cast, in theory no one should return. Barring last minute surprises, it should be a new casting full of characters added.

‘The Army of the Dead 2’: Trailer and images

With the sequel still unconfirmed, no trailer or images of it are yet available. However, as soon as we have them, you will find it here.

‘The Army of the Dead’ is now available on Netflix.

