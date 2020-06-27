© Video capture TH3PR3D4TH0R Mxx

VIDEO: Army of hit men are exhibited in the Golden Triangle; Scorpion cartel call themselves

Dozens of heavily armed people exhibited in the state of Durango, and said they were part of a group of the drug trafficking That self-denominates As the Poster of the Scorpion.

This is the first time that this criminal group has been registered, so it is unknown if they have any relationship with the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS), since it is normally that clan of drug traffickers that holds its power in that area.

Various clips appear in the 34-second clip mens strongly armed, with their faces covered and clad in tactical clothing. They also travel aboard armored trucks and all-terrain vehicles.

They are located along a highway supposedly located in the state of Durango, one of the entities that make up the so-called Triangle Golden and the one that also covers Sinaloa and Chihuahua places where the Poster of Sinaloa or Pacific cartel they have their main area of ​​influence.

So far, the Mexican authorities have not commented on these images, which demonstrate once again that the war between organized crime groups is far from over, despite the promises of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to end the crime by hugging and not shooting.

