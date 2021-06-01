Arms trafficking network operating from the US to Brazil falls

15 minutes. This Tuesday, 5 people were arrested in Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Miami (United States, USA) during an operation by the Brazilian Federal Police, which dismantled an arms trafficking network with its operations center in several American cities, they reported The authorities.

Rifle chargers and firearm accessories were shipped to Brazil from the cities of Kissimme, Orlando, and Tucson. from the USA. These weapons and accessories were subsequently sent to active criminal gangs nationwide.

Investigations began in 2019. At that time, authorities found several of those artifacts at Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro. They were hidden inside tires.

In that sense, the Police identified that said artifacts were sent to the criminals by certified mail from the 3 US cities. It should be noted that the operation was achieved with the support of Brazilian Customs and the US National Security Investigations Agency (ICE). Specifically, through its officials at the US Embassy in Brasilia and in the cities of Tucson and Miami.

“International police cooperation between Brazil and the US was essential to obtain information on the illegal activities carried out by the criminal organization. ”This was stated by the Federal Police in a statement.