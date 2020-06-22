Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

As scheduled, Masahiro Sakurai today introduced the next playable character from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. A few months ago it was announced that he would be an ARMS character, one of the most recent IP of Nintendo.

Through a presentation of approximately 35 minutes, Sakurai revealed the character and his fighting style. Also, it showed more thematic content that will accompany the arrival of the fighter.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will soon receive this ARMS fighter

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans made a lot of predictions about the new character. Much of the community had Spring Man, Ribbon Gril, Min Min, and Twintelle among their favorite characters. Multiplayer’s dream came true, as the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter will be Min Min.

The fighter will join the title as part of the Fighter Pass 2. Sakurai showed us some of Min Min’s basic and special moves. Also, the creative confirmed that the DLC will arrive with a new setting, music and other ARMS characters. Below is the trailer for the revelation of Min MIn

We remind you that the Fighter Pass 2 It will include a total of 6 additional characters. Plus, it gives you access to the Ancient Soldier Gear outfit for the Mii Swordfighter. The pass is offered in exchange for $ 29.99 USD. Each character can be purchased separately in exchange for $ 5.99 USD.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. On this page you will find more information about him.