As an ARMS expert for NextN yesterday, he commented that it was rare for Nintendo America to decide to launch an online ARMS tournament with gold points for the award eShop now and without mentioning it. The game had more than a year without new content of any kind, nor support and hit and thunder this announcement. It was weird. As rare as just today it is announced that one of its fighters will make the jump to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (from here we bet on Min Min, the winner of the popularity tournaments) and the announcement of a free trial of the full game from today same March 26 to April 6. What Nintendo plots?

Play ARMS if you have Nintendo Switch Online signed up until April 6

ARMS was one of those games that came out during the early months of the Nintendo Switch. A new and original fighting game that based its mechanics on being able to stretch your arms. While it is true that the output was a little short of content over time it was filling those gaps update after update. As it seems that the characters of ARMS will return to be the talk of the Nintendo community by announcing that one is going to enter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo has decided to put the complete game for free for those players who pay the Nintendo Switch Online. In this way, the online title will be reactivated a little and the game will be announced to more players.

From here I want to take the opportunity to launch my crazy prediction: this year ARMS 2 is announced. Having the game abandoned in a drawer for so long and taking it out now and putting it back in the main showcase in such an aggressive way would only be explained if it is going to use all this second youth of the title for something, in this case a sequel. Save this prediction, because it will come true!

