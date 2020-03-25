Legend has it that back in the first year of the Nintendo Switch the Big N released a title for a new franchise. Under the name of ARMS, the team behind Mario Kart 8 delighted us with a fighting game as entertaining and original as it is visually striking. A game that was adding new modes, new systems, characters and settings with each update. A game that was going to eat the world and that was abandoned after six months. To tell the truth, she even lived a little longer thanks to the themed online tournaments, where Min Min was crowned the best fighter waifu. And since then silence. A silence so sepulchral that we are still waiting for that graphic novel that was announced for fall 2018. But it’s over! The audience fills the ARMS stadiums again and people are singing that catchy song again! It is time to return to the ring and this time for a royal prize.

Earn 2,500 gold points if you are one of the eight best ARMS players in America

Rip those sleeves off because #ARMS is joining the North American Online Open action! Place in the top 8 and you’ll be eligible for 2500 Gold Points.

The ARMS North American Online Open April 2020 punches off 4/4 at 10am PST, so register today! Https: //t.co/Sp37jaXwF3 pic.twitter.com/VbaWkVlJjW

– Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 23, 2020

On April 4, a new ARNS online tournament starts where the top eight players can earn 2,500 gold points for the eShop. Which is not nonsense! A prize that can save more than one from the temptation to go out as € 25 to spend in the eShop is a succulent enough prize to return to ARMS and incidentally do a little exercise daring ourselves in the face with the rivals . To participate, simply sign up here. At the moment there are 218 participants, although it is to be expected that in the time remaining for the tournament that number will rise quite a bit and even so it will continue to be a great opportunity to try to get the prize.

At the moment, this tournament is exclusive to America, but it would not be surprising if Nintendo Europe organizes one with a similar prize, as happens with the Tetris 99 tournaments.

