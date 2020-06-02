The funds that have launched the Public Offer of Acquisition of shares (OPA) to Másmóvil they will have to ask the Ministry of Industry to confirm whether they need the authorization of the Council of Ministers, after the measures put in place in Spain on foreign investment to face the health and economic crisis that the coronavirus has generated.

The aim is to confirm whether this operation requires authorization from the Council of Ministers after the royal decree approved in March with new measures to fight the epidemic, including that of prevent non-EU companies from taking advantage of the crisis to take control of Spanish companies from strategic sectors, such as telecommunications.

The company Lorca Telecom BidCo, through which the three international funds that have presented the takeover bid for Másmóvil – Cinven Group, KKR and Providende Equity – operate, have announced that they will request confirmation from the Directorate of International Trade and Investments of the Ministry of Industry if they need this authorization.

In the hands of the Government

The operation will also test protectionism of the new Executive, which could veto the taking of shares; regulations reinforced by the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the offer document itself refers to this possibility.

«The Offering Company will request before the General Directorate of International Trade and Investments of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, as soon as possible after the publication of the present request for authorization of the Offer, confirmation about whether it is necessary, regarding of the foreign direct investment in Spain of the Offering Company and its shareholders, the authorization provided for in article 7 bis of the Law 19/2003, of July 4, on the legal regime of capital movements and economic transactions abroad and on certain measures to prevent money laundering ”, he points out.

Foreign investment

This is stated in the letter that this company has presented this Monday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), in which it requests authorization for the takeover bid from the regulatory body.

In its brief, the company argues that it will request confirmation of this authorization taking into account the regulations on foreign investment direct in Spain, to article 7 bis of the 2003 law -amended as a result of the royal decree of this month of March-.

Authorization

Sources familiar with the operation have declared it unclear whether they will have to request such authorization from the Council of Ministers given that Másmóvil is the fourth telecommunications operator in Spain, and therefore could not be considered a strategic company. In any case, they will go to the Ministry to confirm it.

In the event that the Council of Ministers had to decide on the operation, it will have a term of 6 months to rule, in accordance with the regulations. For this, a prior report from the Foreign Investment Board will be required. In case the Council of Ministers does not respond, the administrative silence will be considered negative.

This is not the only authorization that must be requested for this takeover bid, since the European Comission, under the 2004 regulation on the control of concentrations between companies.

The Bank of Spain, which acquires a significant stake in society, must also give the go-ahead to the operation, as well as the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, taking into account that it is in charge of the concession of radioelectric space.

Outside of Spain, the operation must be notified to the competition authorities of China, Turkey, Serbia and Israel, as it appears in the brief presented to the CNMV.