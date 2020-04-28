Armored Dawn -Viking Zombie

These times that we live or suffer, depending on how you look at it, give us the opportunity to be able to disconnect from the excessive dependence that we have to suffer from an information overload, and to enjoy the many pleasures that we have at our disposal such as reading a good book quietly, enjoying of a series that we had pending or discovering a new band that put all their expectations on a new album and were in the middle of a tour of presentation in this fateful 2020.

The band I’m talking about in this review is Armored Dawn, a Brazilian Power Metal band, that in October 2019 released their third Lp “Viking Zombie”, and that in March of this year they complemented with a deluxe edition adding three additional songs.

The band is made up of singer Eduardo Parras, followed by guitarists Timo Kaarkoski and Tiago de Moura, bassist Heros Trench, keyboard player Rafael Agostino and drummer Rodrigo Oliveira, who was responsible for answering a brief interview that I had the opportunity to make them and you can see here.

Despite having a Brazilian origin and defining themselves as a metal band, although they usually classify it as Power Metal, the theme of most of their songs would lead us to believe that they come closer to Scandinavian countries, like the appearance of most its members.

Formed in the city of Sao Paulo back in 2011, their first Ep was “Power Of Warrior” in 2016, which was quickly followed by their first LP with the same name, with which they played in Europe together with the North American band Fates Warning. .

In 2018 they released their second LP “Barbarians In Black”, with which they played together with Saxon and Diamond Head on their tour of Germany and the Netherlands in February of that year, and later with Hammerfall in various European countries, although without get to play in our country.

Already in 2019 they went to their own studio in Sao Paulo to record the current “Viking Zombie”, being produced by drummer Rodrigo Oliveira and bassist Heros Trench. The cover is the work of the artist Joao Duarte.

This deluxe edition starts with the theme “Ragnarok”, with a typical power metal sound, which reminds me of bands like Tyr or Falconer. It is followed by the theme “Animal Uncaged”, which does not vary in terms of sound to the previous theme, and which the band used to record a video clip of a live performance in their country.

The song that gives the album its title, “Viking Zombie”, comes with an epic keyboard and drum start with a catchy chorus. And suddenly “Fire And Flames” comes to us, a powerful song that hooks you from the beginning with an electronic sound broken with the forcefulness of the band in a song that hooks you from your first listen.

We continue listening to the album with “The Eyes Of The Wolves”, a theme that tries to maintain the forcefulness of the previous theme, but without achieving the same impact, with an instrumental part that can remind us of the Finns Nigthwish in their fantastic album “Once “

“Face To Face” is a fast and modern cut with another catchy chorus, followed by “Drowning”, with a calmer and more melodic cut, and we come again to another song that hooks us from the beginning, such as “Heads Are Rolling ” Less forceful than the previous “Fire And Flames”, we can enjoy the band’s own sound when it is in top form.

With “Blood On Blood”, the calm sound of this album returns, with forceful parts on guitars and other melodic ones, which we have heard numerous times. “Embrace The Silence” is another melodic song almost reaching ballad with the lighter lit while they perform it in their live shows.

The official album closed with “Rain Of Fire”, a good song that fulfills its function of leaving us a good taste in our mouths, with some throaty that we have not heard in the rest of the album. Already as a bonus in this special edition we have the song “Skydiver Of The Light”, a good song that unfortunately was not included in the first format of the album and that could have easily replaced a few.

And to close the album we have the acoustic of the initial song “Ragnarok” and the audio live of “Animal Uncaged”.

In short, one more album for the followers of the band, with several notable themes but which navigate among other weaker ones that cause the album to capsize without actually sinking.

Armored Dawn -Viking Zombie

2020-04-28

6.5 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0