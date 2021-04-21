Arminia Bielefeld win 1-0 against Schalke 04

04/20/2021 at 10:36 PM CEST

The Arminia added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Schalke this tuesday in the Schücoarena. The Arminia Bielefeld He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last game played against him FC Augsburg. On the part of the visiting team, the Schalke 04 lost by a result of 4-0 in the previous duel against the SC Freiburg. With this result, the Bielefeld set is fourteenth, while the Schalke It is eighteenth at the end of the match.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

The second period began facing the Bielefeld team, who opened their scoring with a goal of Fabian klos placeholder image moments after the start of the second half, in minute 50, concluding the match with a final result of 1-0.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Arminia who entered the game were Cebio Soukou, Nathan De Medina, Mike van der hoorn, Christian gebauer Y Sven Schipplock replacing Andreas Voglsammer, Cedric brunner, Ritsu doan, Masaya okugawa Y Fabian klos placeholder image, while changes in the Schalke They were Mark Uth Y Salif sane, who entered to replace Goncalo Patience Y Amine harit.

A total of seven yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Fabian klos placeholder image, Cedric Brunner Y Amos Pieper, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Malick Thiaw, Benjamin Stambouli, Sead Kolasinac Y Salif sane and with red to Malick Thiaw (2 yellow).

With 30 points, the Arminia Bielefeld from Frank Kramer ranked fourteenth in the general table at the end of the match, while the team led by Dimitrios Grammozis it stood in eighteenth place with 13 points, occupying a relegation place to Second Division.

The next day the Arminia Bielefeld will be measured with the Borussia Mönchengladbach, while the Gelsenkirchen team will play their match against Hertha Berlin.

Data sheetArminia Bielefeld:Stefan Ortega, Cedric Brunner (Nathan De Medina, min.69), Joakim Nilsson, Amos Pieper, Anderson Lucoqui, Masaya Okugawa (Christian Gebauer, min.85), Arne Maier, Manuel Prietl, Fabian Klos (Sven Schipplock, min.89 ), Andreas Voglsammer (Cebio Soukou, min.69) and Ritsu Doan (Mike Van Der Hoorn, min.84)Schalke 04:Ralf Fahrmann, Malick Thiaw, Benjamin Stambouli, Shkodran Mustafi, Mehmet-Can Aydin, Amine Harit (Salif Sané, min.78), Omar Mascarell, Suat Serdar, Sead Kolasinac, Goncalo Paciencia (Mark Uth, min.53) and Klaas Jan HuntelaarStadium:SchücoarenaGoals:Fabian Klos (1-0, min. 50)