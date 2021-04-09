Arminia Bielefeld welcomes SC Freiburg at home

04/08/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

This Friday at 20:30 at the Schücoarena the faces will be seen Arminia and the Freiburg during the 28th day of the Bundesliga.

The Arminia Bielefeld faces the meeting of the twenty-eighth day wanting to add more points to his classification after having drawn 1-1 against him Mainz 05 in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won six of the 27 games played so far, with 21 goals for and 46 against.

On the visitors’ side, the SC Freiburg suffered a defeat to the Borussia Mönchengladbach in the last game (2-1), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the championship. To date, of the 27 games played by the SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, he has won 10 of them with a figure of 40 goals in favor and 41 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the Arminia Bielefeld they have won four times, lost nine times and drawn once in 14 games played so far, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At home, the SC Freiburg has a balance of four wins, six losses and three draws in 13 games played, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium of the Arminia Bielefeld if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of Arminia BielefeldIn fact, the numbers show three wins and one loss for the locals. The last time they played the Arminia and the Freiburg in the competition was in December 2020 and the match ended with a 2-0 favorable to the Freiburg.

Looking at his position in the Bundesliga leaderboard, we can see that the SC Freiburg stands above the Arminia Bielefeld with an advantage of 14 points. The locals come to the meeting in seventeenth position and with 23 points in the locker. For his part, the SC Freiburg he has 37 points and ranks 10th in the tournament.