Arminia Bielefeld travels to the Stuttgart stadium to conclude the championship

05/21/2021 at 3:33 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 15:30 the match of the last day of the Bundesliga will be played, in which we will see the Stuttgart and to Arminia in the Mercedes benz arena.

The Stuttgart faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the thirty-fourth day to consolidate a winning streak after winning its last two games 1-2 and 2-1, the first against the Borussia Mönchengladbach at home and the second against him FC Augsburg in his fiefdom. Since the competition began, the hosts have won 12 of the 33 games played to date in the Bundesliga, with 56 goals in favor and 53 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Arminia Bielefeld had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Hoffenheim during his last game, so he will try to continue adding points to his leaderboard against the Stuttgart. Of the 33 games he has played in this Bundesliga season, the Arminia Bielefeld he has won eight of them with 24 goals for and 52 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Stuttgart has achieved figures of five wins, five losses and six draws in 16 games played in his stadium, values ​​that may seem encouraging for him Arminia Bielefeld, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Mercedes benz arena. At the exits, the Arminia Bielefeld He has a record of two wins, eight losses and six draws in 16 games he has played so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium. Stuttgart if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Mercedes benz arena, obtaining as a result eight victories and five draws in favor of the Stuttgart. In turn, the locals have a total of 13 matches in a row undefeated against this rival in the Bundesliga. The last time they faced the Stuttgart and the Arminia in the competition was in January 2021 and the match ended with a score of 3-0 in favor of the Arminia.

Analyzing their position in the Bundesliga qualifying table, we see that both teams are separated by 13 points in favor of the Stuttgart. The locals come to the meeting in ninth position and with 45 points in the locker. For their part, visitors are in fifteenth position with 32 points.