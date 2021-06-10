Armie Hammer reportedly entered a rehabilitation clinic with the support of his ex-wife

We recently knew that Luca Guadagnino is far from the idea of ​​making a sequel to ‘Call Me By Your Name’. It is understandable knowing how busy the Italian director is, but something that makes it more difficult for the project to go ahead is Armie Hammer’s current situation. After being accused by several anonymous women of various types of abuse and toxic behavior, Hammer was sued in March for an alleged rape. In the midst of all this hurricane, he has been losing all the projects in which he was involved.

It seems that the actor of ‘The social network’ has made the decision to ask for help and, according to Vanity Fair, would have entered a rehabilitation clinic at the end of May. Hammer, who had not left Cayman Island where he lives since March, flew to an institution located in Florida to treat his sexual and addiction problems, according to the media.

In addition, he would have done it with the support and help of Elizabeth Chambers, who was his wife for 10 years.. Although they separated in July 2020, the actor would have asked him for help to rehabilitate. A witness is said to have seen Chambers and the couple’s two sons excitedly dismiss Hammer at the airport.

Taking back control

According to a close friend quoted by Vanity Fair, this decision is “a clear sign that he is taking back control of his life.” Control had been lost, of course. In January, several accusations from anonymous sources surfaced on social media, accusations so crazy that it was hard to believe them: various extramarital affairs with young women with whom he contacted through private messages and had sexual relations and conversations in which he fantasized about eating them and drinking their blood.

The story went viral to the point that Hammer began to abandon projects, forced or not, including a series about the filming of ‘The Godfather’ and a romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez. His agency WME stopped representing him.

In March a woman with the pseudonym Effie announced at a press conference that had sued the actor for an alleged rape that would have taken place in 2017, when they were in a relationship. Los Angeles Police confirmed they were investigating him.