Armie Hammer lost her last remaining project

Following accusations of cannibalism and sexual abuse, Armie Hammer has just lost her last remaining Hollywood project.

Armie Hammer has one foot more and more outside of Hollywood. The actor lost his last remaining project since he was accused of sexual assault a few weeks ago. It all started in January when an Instagram account shared screenshots of alleged conversations between the actor and other women. There, he proposed to them to have very murky encounters, where the great protagonist was cannibalism. But what triggered a police investigation against Armie Hammer is the accusation of rape by a woman who has not wanted to reveal her identity.

Since January, Armie Hammer lost the title role in Shotgun Wedding, the romantic comedy that he was going to star in with Jennifer Lopez, and The Offer, the series about the filming of the godfather in which he was also going to star. Now, Variety reports, he has also been fired from Billion Dollar Spy, a thriller in which he was going to share the screen with Mads Mikkelsen. In this way, the actor was left without any shooting on the horizon. He has also been fired from the agency that represented him, WME.

But he still has a couple of films already shot pending release. One is Death on the Nile, which Disney delayed to February due to the pandemic. He had also finished filming Next Goal Wins’ by Taika Waititi, which still has no release date and it remains to be seen what Disney decides to do with it. On the other hand, Armie Hammer was going to return for the sequel to Call me by your name, which still did not have a green light and with everything that is happening, it is likely not to be done.

The word of the actor

Although Armie Hammer did not come out to testify before any media, through statements from his lawyers, the actor wanted to point out that all the relationships he has maintained have always been consensual and agreed in advance. Now everything is in the hands of the police.

