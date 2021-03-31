Armie Hammer loses last remaining project: ‘Billion Dollar Spy’

Armie Hammer has lost his last remaining project since he was accused of sexual assault a few weeks ago. It all began in January with a series of screens of supposed conversations between the actor and several women in which he proposed the most shady sexual encounters, even showing cannibalistic tendencies. In March, two ex-girlfriends declared that they had been mistreated and had been afraid during their relationship with him, but what has triggered a police investigation against Hammer is the accusation of rape by a woman who has not wanted to reveal her identity and that it is believed that it may be the same one that published the messages that started it all.

Since January, Armie Hammer has lost the title role in ‘Shotgun Wedding’, the romantic comedy that he was going to star in opposite Jennifer Lopez, and ‘The Offer’, the series about the filming of the godfather in which he was also to star. Now, Variety reports, He has also been fired from ‘Billion Dollar Spy’, a thriller in which he was going to share the screen with Mads Mikkelsen. The actor is thus without any filming on the horizon. He has also been fired from the agency that represented him, WME.

But he still has a couple of films already shot pending release. One is ‘Death on the Nile’, which Disney has delayed again to February due to the pandemic (and probably to give time for all this scandal to be cleared up or forgotten). And he had also finished recording ‘Next Goal Wins’ by Taika Waititi, which had no release date yet and we will have to see what Disney decides to do with it as well. There is also the sequel to ‘Call Me By Your Name’, which does not have a green light yet. Will Sony be doing it with all this dust around him?

Armie Hammer has defended her innocence

Although Armie Hammer has not spoken much since the scandals began, she has denied the veracity of the messages posted in January and the rape, saying it was an “outrageous” accusation. Through communications from his lawyers, he wanted to point out that all the relationships he has maintained have always been consensual and agreed in advance.. Now everything is in the hands of the police, but Hammer, for the moment, has basically run out of a career.