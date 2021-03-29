Armie Hammer Fired From Billion Dollar Spy Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Armie Hammer continues to face the Hollywood hammer due to the accusations against her that came to light in January and March of this year. Ever since his name appeared in the tabloids for reasons like cannibalism or sexual assault, movie studios have preferred to end relationships with him. Today, Variety reports a new layoff for Hammer, it’s about the movie Billion Dollar Spy, a thriller in which he would act as one of the protagonists. The cinema industry in the United States now decides to stay away from the stars whose personal life is a scandal, something that inevitably ends up condemning the professional part.

From before his fall, Armie hammer He already had a reputation for being extravagant, in part thanks to his comments on social networks, which very occasionally were impertinent for users. However, in January it became known of an apparently anonymous account on Instagram that published captures of conversations held with the actor; Hammer wrote: “You live to obey me and be my slave. What if I wanted to cut off one of your toes and have it in my pocket to always have a piece of you in my possession?” or “I’m 100% cannibal. I want to eat you. Hell, that’s very strange to admit. I’ve never admitted it before.”

Effie, one of the ex-girlfriends of Hammer, shared a testimony almost two weeks ago in which he declares that Armie abuse of her sexually (via Vulture): “Armie hammer He brutally raped me for more than four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly hit my head against the wall and hurt my face. “Although the actor denied the allegations through his lawyer, noting that the words of Effie They are not true but they are absolutely outrageous. Despite the above, the damage was done and Hammer he could not avoid the recharged avalanche that came upon him.

In Billion Dollar Spy, Armie hammer he was going to act alongside Mads Mikkelsen, a drama set during the Cold War, yet that project has died for the Agent CIPOL star – 67%. This film represented the last thing in the formal calendar of the actor, leaving him without work for the future; Walden Media, the production company, has declined to comment for Variety. TO Hammer only speculation remains about the sequel to Call Me For Your Name – 97%, but there is still nothing that we can have insurance and less with the current situation; Unpleasant news could appear in the future for those who wait for the continuation.

Armie hammer he has not had a particularly brilliant career in Hollywood. He’s made good and bad films but we haven’t seen him at the world’s most prestigious awards shows, yet he was able to build a good fan base around the world, at least for a while. 2021 is not being a good year for him and he has lost much of the support of the fans; Of course, the culture of cancellation has not been long in coming and on social networks we can see countless publications that condemn him and his work. At this point, the film industry in the United States no longer has room for those who carry charges against human integrity.

The next movie from Armie hammer that we will see reach the streaming platforms (since he finished it long before his scandal) is Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, and in which he plays Simon Doyle; He stars alongside DC Extended Universe superstar Gal Gadot and is set for a February 2022 release date. Will he be able to succeed despite the mess he’s gotten into? Hammer?

