Armie Hammer enters rehab to overcome addiction and sex problems

It has been a few months since severe allegations against Armie Hammer, a Hollywood actor who has worked on numerous productions, have made a name for himself in the industry. But things are not going well for him right now, not since he was singled out for cannibalism and abuse in mid-January. According to a new Vanity Fair report, the 34-year-old interpreter has traveled to Florida to enter rehab and attend to the problems that have apparently long haunted him.

In mid-January, an anonymous Instagram user leaked alleged conversations with Hammer in which the actor writes: “You live to obey me and be my slave. If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and have it in my pocket to always have a piece of you in my possession?”, in addition to “I am 100% cannibal. I want to eat you. Hell, that’s very strange to admit. I’ve never admitted it before. ” Of course, the above generated controversy in social networks and the actor soon began to be negatively pointed out by everyone, but that was just the beginning of his problems.

In March, one of the ex-girlfriends of Hammer stated through a conference on Zoom (via Vulture) that the actor had abused her during their relationship: “Armie hammer he brutally raped me for more than four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly hit my head against the wall and hurt my face. “From one moment to the next, Armie he began to lose the film projects in which he was contemplated and had to say goodbye to work in 2021; was withdrawn from productions such as Shotgun wedding and the television series that will narrate the filming days of The Godfather – 99%.

But it seems that the actor is in search of redemption. Vanity Fair reports that Armie hammer He has left the Cayman Islands, where he had stayed since March 18, to travel to a rehabilitation center in Orlando, Florida and treat psychological problems related to alcohol, drugs and sex. The sources of the news outlet indicate that the actor asked his wife for help, Elizabeth chambers, who accompanied him at the farewell. Hammer He was enrolled in rehab since May 31 and has been in treatment for several days. A close friend of the actor stated the following to VF:

Everyone looks at Armie thinking that she has had a privileged life, and that must mean that there were no problems in her youth and that everything was perfect. But that’s not necessarily the way things happen. Just because you come from a life where financial resources are plentiful does not mean that life is not without its problems.

But although Armie hammer he is looking to fix his problems, the statements of his ex-girlfriend Effie they continue to sound strong on social media.

He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent. For example, he hit my feet with a riding crop so that they hurt with every step I took during the following week. During those four hours I tried to escape, but he would not let me. I thought he was going to kill me.

For its part, Armie denied all the accusations against him. The only statement he offered regarding what happened in January was the following: “I will not respond to these lies, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot conscientiously leave my children for 4 months to film. a movie in the Dominican Republic. ” At the moment there are no plans in the professional life of Armie hammerBut only time will tell if he is forgiven by Hollywood or remains forever blacklisted.

