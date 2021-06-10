Armie Hammer enters a drug, alcohol and sex rehab center

Vanity Fair also reports that a source close to Hammer confirmed that the actor approached his ex-wife in late May, asked her for help and told her that he was ready to seek treatment. The actor promised to stay at the Florida facility outside Orlando for as long as necessary.

“I am not responding to these claims shit, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, “Armie told People at the time. Dominican Republic. Lionsgate supports me in this and I am grateful to them for that, ”he said.

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that she has had some kind of privileged life, and that must mean that there were no problems in her youth and everything was very good,” a source told Vanity Fair. “But that is not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are abundant does not mean that life does not go smoothly,” he said.