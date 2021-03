Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation after being charged by a woman he raped in 2017. Gloria Allred, the victim’s attorney, who asked to be identified as Effie, said the actor abused her “mentally, emotionally and sexually.” The actor’s lawyer rejected Effie’s claims, calling them “outrageous” and said that all of Hammer’s interactions “have been fully consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”