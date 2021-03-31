Armenia wants to go to Qatar 2022: undefeated leader in Germany’s group



The Armenians came back from 1-2 in three minutes.

Photo: Karen Minasyan / Getty Images

The March 31, 2021 will be remembered as one of the most beautiful days for him armenian soccer. Today, those led by the Spanish Joaquín Caparrós can not only boast of having traced a match at home, in front of their public – yes, public – but they can also proudly say that finalized the FIFA date on Germany, the favorite team to stay with direct money to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Armenia lost 1-2 against Romania in the 87th minute, at which point Varazdat Haroyan balanced the score. Just two minutes later a maximum penalty was sentenced that favored the locals. Tigran Barseghyan appeared, who had already scored in the previous game against Iceland, and did not forgive. Three minutes, two goals, a lead.

Hours later Germany fell resoundingly against North Macedonia and thus the Armenians ensured the leadership of group J, at least until September.

🇦🇲 Armenia come from behind to win a 5-goal thriller 💥 💯 They now have 3 wins from 3 in #WCQ! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mNDboLB42d – FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 31, 2021

The best streak in the history of Armenia

Everything is joy in Armenia, a country more used in recent times to go through complicated situations as a result of wars and conflicts with other nations. By first time in its history as an Independent Republic they have won four consecutive games. In addition, they have eight unbeaten matches.

Armenia’s streak is as follows:

Armenia 2-0 Estonia.

Armenia 2-2 Georgia.

Estonia 1-1 Armenia.

Georgia 1-2 Armenia.

Armenia 1-0 North Macedonia.

Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia.

Armenia 2-0 Iceland.

Armenia 3-2 Romania.

🇦🇲 8 games unbeaten

🇦🇲 4 straight wins – their best-ever run

🇦🇲 4 games without defeat in #WCQ for the first time 👏 Armenia are making history on the road to the 2022 #WorldCup 🏆 https://t.co/9nJLynN8Nf pic.twitter.com/WVq0z6nYOL – FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 31, 2021

Of course, Armenians have never qualified for a World Cup or Euro. They are ranked 97 out of 211 in the FIFA rankings.

Their next qualifying matches will be against North Macedonia (09/02/2021), Germany (09/05/2021) and Liechtenstein (09/08/2021). A trio of other complicated commitments, but those that will arrive with pride and enthusiasm for heaven.