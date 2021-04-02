Armenia smiles with football

04/01/2021

On at 20:53 CEST

“There are already enough real causes of conflict so that we also increase them by inciting young people to kick themselves in the tibias amid the roar of the enraged spectators”, prayed George Orwell when asked about that growing phenomenon called soccer. The British were not very football fans. The truth is that we have all kicked the air, we got pissed off and, the most passionate, have cried for their team.

But football, since it can be called football, has also helped us to evade, forget, even for a moment, what eats us inside, what is really important. Some already say it: it is the most important of the least important things.

In Armenia, football is not going to end a more than thirty-year conflict with Azerbaijan that seems to have revived in recent weeks. But the fans were able to sit in front of the sofa yesterday and enjoy a team that is making history. Not even for a few hours, while the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan through the Nagorno-Karabakh region, annexed to Azerbaijan during the dissolution of the USSR but of Armenian ethnicity, continues unstoppable. Both countries consider that region theirs, either on paper or ideologically.

In the last two months, the ashes that were left one day have caught fire and the violence between the two countries has worsened. Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of attacking the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. For this, he would have shot down two Azerbaijani military helicopters. For its part, Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of having killed a family and the country has announced an operation to end what the Azerbaijani government knows as occupation of its territory.

And in the midst of that conflict, the covers in Armenia have been taken by the soccer team directed by Joaquín Caparrós. Sport also serves as propaganda to ‘exhibit’ the potential of a country, even more so in a ‘war’ of feeling and belonging to a nation. Be that as it may, the truth is that yesterday Armenia made history in national team football, managing to win the first three games of the qualifying phase for the 2022 World Cup and getting fully into the fight to be in Qatar, even ahead of Germany. He has never been, as a national team, in a final phase of a World Cup event.

A joy that Caparrós, the architect of the successes, could not hide on his Twitter: “The ‘They say that they never give up’ is carried in our veins by the Sevilla fans. We are very happy for what has been achieved and very grateful for the expressions of affection from all the sevillistas “. The objective is to get into the playoffs to be in the World Cup, but that no one takes away the desire to dream of this team, which has managed to survive even without its great star Mkhitaryan.