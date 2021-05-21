Armengol gets on the bandwagon of the promotion of Mallorca but forbids him to celebrate it with his fans

There will be no official demonstration about it for obvious reasons, but the outrage in the Majorca it is absolute. Hours after both the Ministry of Health and the Government Delegation disavowed the celebration of a small celebration with the fans on the occasion of the promotion to First division, consummated last night after the defeat of Almería in Cartagena, the president of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, He has not hesitated to get on the car, hanging from the balcony of the Consolat de la Mar, in the heart of the Paseo Marítimo de Palma, a sign with the legend “som de Primera”.

Armengol had no longer been amused that 4,000 spectators could attend the match against Alcorcón last Sunday, but he had to compromise because it was an order that came from the Ministry of Health. With the festivity of the promotion, however, it has been relentless. Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands follow the tail of the Spanish autonomous communities in the vaccination process. It has just exceeded 11% of immunized, while other Communities have already widely exceeded 20%.

A small and controlled celebration next Monday at the Son Moix stadium with fans who can attend the Mallorca-Zaragoza match. This is what the celebrations of the ninth promotion to First in the history of the club will be summarized after both the Ministry of Health of the Balearic Government, led by the socialist Patricia gomez, as a Government Delegation, headed by the also socialist Aina Calvo, Former mayor of Palma, the club will be denied the possibility of gathering a controlled number of followers this Thursday. Mallorca even offered that it was the Government itself that would mark the conditions in which the event could take place, but not for those. He was not categorical.

This Tuesday at about nine o’clock, at the conclusion of Cartagena-Almería that gave Mallorca the mathematical promotion without having to play, a small group of Mallorcan fans met in the center of Palma, in the Plaza Joan Carles I, a regular meeting place to celebrate the club’s sporting successes, but they found a police cordon that did not allow them to access the Fuente de las Tortugas, where it is traditional to submerge.

In the end they had to settle for waving their flags and singing in the surrounding area, but at eleven p.m, complying with the regulations imposed by the Balearic Government Despite the end of the State of Alarm, they were evicted and had to retreat to their homes.

Balearic Islands, the tail in vaccination

Armengol keeps the Balearic Islands in compliance with the strictest measures in all of Spain with the excuse that it is the only way to try to reactivate the economy in the face of the tourist season. However, the number of infections is very similar to that of the Canary Islands, with much more lax regulations.

The Balearic Islands, yes, is the Autonomous Community with the least vaccinated in all of Spain. As of May 17, the immunized rate was 11.31% while Asturias had already exceeded 22% or the Canary Islands, the main competitor in the tourism market, was above 12%. Not only that. Canaries have already received more than a million vaccines, while in the Balearic Islands only 500,000 have arrived. Just half. The Balearic Islands lead the increase in unemployment in Spain after the pandemic despite the measures imposed by the Government.

On Monday there will be again about 4,000 fans in Son Moix because it has been authorized by the Higher Sports Council, but it is not something that amuses President Armengol, who tried to prevent the public from entering the Mallorca-Alcorcón last Sunday .

It was not successful, since this time it depended on a decision of the Central Government before which it could not do anything, above all because, in addition, the start time of the match was brought forward at 8:45 p.m., so the public was able to comply with the strict curfew that forces them to be at their homes at eleven o’clock at night.