Irapuato, Guanajuato.- Three dead and one seriously injured was the result of a shooting attack inside a home in Río Conchos street, corner with Orinoco River of the La Pradera neighborhood.

The attack happened around 10 at night this Saturday, north of the city, very close to the so-called Golden Zone, high in commerce.

According to neighbors, an armed group on board a vehicle, without giving further details, entered Río Conchos street, and they stopped outside a house.

Seconds later it was heard when they knocked on the front door, until they were able to enter.

Once inside, neighbors reported that 15 shots were first heard and then a second round of another 10 shots.

When they were able to look out their windows, they noticed that several men were leaving the house with heavy caliber firearms.

They boarded the vehicle again and sped out of the colony. They escaped without a problem.

Calls to 911 soon came in to request the intervention of municipal police.

In a few minutes the first patrols arrived, since a Municipal Police booth is located a few blocks away.

Followed by them, Civil Protection paramedics arrived to enter the house and attend to the possible wounded.

Inside the house, they confirmed the death of three people and another wound, which was taken care of by them, stabilized and transferred to a hospital in a delicate state of health.

The streets were closed to vehicular and pedestrian crossing. Later, experts and ministerial agents from the State Attorney General’s Office arrived.

They raised signs and then ordered the bodies to be transferred to the Forensic Medical Service.

