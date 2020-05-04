Starting this Monday, plans DN-III and Marina will be launched to reinforce the strategy against coronavirus.

This Monday the federal government launched the DN-III and Marina plans with which the secretariats of the National Defense and Navy will contribute with 126 hospitals to reinforce the entire strategy against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, Secretary of National Defense, explained that the Plan DN-III that was initially prepared planned to have 13 military hospitals to be converted into Covid; as well as the operation of 32 hospitals of the Health Institute for Welfare (Insabi) and only 48 reconverted operating units; 34 for hospitalization and 14 for intensive therapy.

However, he indicated that now all the Army’s health facilities, that is, 117, will serve for coronavirus care in the national territory.

It may interest you: DN-III and Marina plans begin to reinforce strategy against Covid-19: AMLO

“We have 117 hospitals throughout Mexico, which are area specialization hospitals and outpatient units. All these facilities are going to be put into operation for emergency care, “he said.

He explained that in the first instance, 30 spaces will begin to function. In the Valley of Mexico (Mexico City and State of Mexico) there are 12 medical facilities and four operating units undergoing conversion. These have 1,154 hospital beds in total, of which 367 are occupied. They also have 117 intensive care beds, of which 21 are already occupied.

In Sinaloa there are 180 hospital beds and 10 intensive therapy beds. In Tabasco, 150 hospitalization beds and 100 intensive care beds. In Quintana Roo, 115 for hospitalization and 65 for intensive therapy. And in Baja California 122 of hospitalization and three of intensive therapy.

It may interest you: What does the DN-III-E Plan consist of?

For his part, the Secretary of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda Durán, reported that the support of the agency in his charge will focus on three regions: Gulf and Caribbean Sea, Central and Pacific, where they put into operation nine naval hospitals with 249 beds available.