The federal government sent thousands of soldiers to fight deforestation in the Amazon on Monday, taking precautions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, as it tries to mount a response to the increased destruction of the forest before the forest fire season.

The Armed Forces, along with environmental officials, police and other government agencies, started with an operation in a national forest in the state of Rondônia, near the border with Bolivia, Vice President Hamilton Mourão told a news conference.

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased by 55% in the first four months of the year compared to the same period in 2019, according to government data released on Friday. The destruction reached an 11-year high last year, prompting protests that Brazil was not doing enough to protect the world’s largest rainforest.

“We don’t want Brazil to be put to the rest of the world as a villain of the environment,” said Mourão.

President Jair Bolsonaro authorized the deployment of troops three months ahead of what was done in 2019, when the fires in the Amazon made global headlines.

Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo said the Armed Forces are establishing bases in three Amazonian cities, with 3,800 soldiers deployed against illegal logging and other crimes, at an initial operating cost of R $ 60 million.

Azevedo said that each base also received five chemical warfare experts to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus through operations.

The Armed Forces are currently authorized to deploy for 30 days, ending on June 10. This can be extended as the dry season approaches, when forest fires generally spread, and the military will seek to help prevent fires, said Mourão.

“We have no doubt that the problem will continue to exist,” he said. “We consider that it is not the best job for the Armed Forces to have to be acting constantly in this performance, but unfortunately it is the means that we have to be able to prevent or limit that these illegalities continue to occur”.

The Armed Forces will continue to be used until environmental agencies, such as Ibama, increase their teams, said Mourão. The economic crisis and budget restrictions prevented Ibama from hiring new agents, reducing its ranks.

Environment Minister Ricardo Salles acknowledged that government data showed growing deforestation this year. He said the coronavirus outbreak “worsened” the situation, without giving further details.

Salles said he is confident that the government’s actions under Mourão’s direction will succeed in reducing deforestation from the high levels observed in the past two years.

