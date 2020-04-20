BRASILIA – One day after Jair Bolsonaro speaking in front of the Army HQ in an act calling for military intervention, the Minister of Defense, Fernando Azevedo e Silva, released a note on Monday, 20, to say that the Armed forces they are “always obedient to the Constitution”.

Minister of Defense, Fernando Azevedo e Silva 11/14/2018 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

“The Armed Forces work with the purpose of maintaining the country’s peace and stability, always obeying the Federal Constitution”, he affirmed. “The present moment requires understanding and effort from all Brazilians”.

The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo found that the objective was to dispel any speculation that anti-democratic measures were being planned by the government with the support of the Armed Forces. Earlier, the minister participated in a conference call with the commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

According to the minister, no country was prepared to fight the covid-19 pandemic. “This reality requires adaptation of the capabilities of the Armed Forces to fight a common enemy for everyone: the coronavirus and its social consequences,” said the minister. “This is what we are doing,” he added.

As the State showed, the president was warned by government military personnel that his participation in the act this Sunday, 19, summoned to defend the closure of Congress and the Federal Supreme Court, not only went badly but exposed the Armed Forces to an embarrassing situation . There were calls for him to step back and explain himself to the population. The military summit convinced the president to modulate the tone. Today, he said, at the entrance to the Palácio da Alvorada, that he defends democracy and freedom “above all”.

This Sunday, on top of a pickup truck, in front of the Army headquarters and addressing an agglomeration of supporters for military intervention in Brazil, Bolsonaro said that “the season of rascalism is over” and shouted slogans like ” now it’s the people in power “and” we don’t want to negotiate anything “.

“We don’t want to negotiate anything. We want action for Brazil,” said the president, who participated for the second day in a row following a demonstration in Brasília, causing crowds in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. “Enough with the old politics. Now it is Brazil above all and God above all.”

In addition to defending the government and calling for military intervention and a new AI-5 – the most radical institutional act of the military dictatorship (1964-1985), which paved the way for the intensification of repression – the demonstrators crowded in front of the headquarters of the Army defended the closure of the STF and Congress.

Bolsonaro’s speech and his participation in this act in Brasília, on Army Day, provoked strong reactions in the legal and political world.

This Monday, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, requested the STF to open an investigation to investigate “facts in criminal thesis involving the organization of acts against the Brazilian participatory democracy regime”.

Aras does not specifically mention President Jair Bolsonaro, who participated in an act in Brasilia calling for military intervention, but justified the request to the Supreme Court saying that the acts were committed “by several citizens, including federal deputies”. It is up to the Supreme Court to investigate persons with jurisdiction, such as deputies.

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

.