Armed command, rescues, criminal leader, Reynosa

VICTORIA CITY.

A heavily armed commando entered the sub-delegation of the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office based in Reynosa to rescue a criminal leader who had been detained in the past days and to do so they used an ambulance.

He is José Alfredo Hernández Campos alias “El Calamardo” or “Metro 27” belonging to the Cartel Del Golfo.

The rescue occurred this Tuesday night at the facilities of the regional prosecutor’s office located in the Rodríguez neighborhood.

Until tonight the Tamaulipas authorities had not given a position on what happened.

Apparently, a commando who was dressed in military clothing and with high-power weapons, entered the institution and after subduing all the personnel, they took the individual, who this Wednesday would receive the possible connection to the process for the events to which he was detained.

Through the surveillance cameras it was confirmed that the armed commando escaped with the crime boss aboard an ambulance.

After the escape, they transferred him to a white Golf car and once other criminals stole a March vehicle conditioned as a taxi, they changed it again.

Already in the street, state police personnel sustained a confrontation within the persecutions and although it is not confirmed credible sources indicate that there is a dead civilian.

The convoy of criminals headed towards the Díaz Ordaz municipality and on the way the subordinates of the alleged criminal threw artifacts known as “ponchallantas”, thus preventing the passage. Trailers and cars were stranded on the road.

Hernández Campos, always handled himself in a low profile, but is the head of Diaz Ordaz and Valadeces, neighboring towns with the state of Texas and their operations date back three years.

Just a few days ago, in strange situations, he was arrested in the city of Reynosa when he was with other individuals drinking in a bar.

AMU