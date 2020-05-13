CAIRO (AP) – Armed clashes in Sudan killed more than twenty people, including paramilitaries, in a 48-hour period, authorities said on Wednesday. It is the third outbreak of violence this month that could derail the country’s transition to democracy.

The clashes in South Kordofan province represent a significant challenge to the transitional government’s efforts to end decades of rebellion in some areas of the country. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular revolt led the military to topple autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April last year.

The fighting broke out this week between armed residents at a market in the city of Kadugli, the capital province of South Kordofan, said deputy chief of staff of the armed forces, Abdalla al-Bashir. He indicated that 26 people died in two days.

Al-Bashir said the dispute was over an arms sale and escalated in the market and some villages in the Kadugli area. The city is located 715 kilometers (444 miles) south of Khartoum, the capital. Authorities imposed a three-day curfew to stabilize the situation, he said.

Brigadier Gamal Ammer, a spokesman for the Rapid Support Forces, said at least nine soldiers were killed and 26 other people, including 10 civilians, were wounded in the clashes, which erupted Monday night. He did not specify who the other 16 wounded were.

Ammer said the FAR, a paramilitary group, did not participate in the clashes, but did not explain how the soldiers died and were injured. The force grew out of the notorious Yanyauid militias involved in the conflict in Darfur, and is now part of the armed forces.

Abdalla al-Bashir, who was in Kadugli on Wednesday, said the violence was not the result of tribal clashes, but of “a dispute between individuals” dating back to April, when “outlaws” stole livestock in a village south of the city. He did not elaborate. He said an investigation was launched and that those involved will be prosecuted.