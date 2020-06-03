Armed civilians guarded the city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to avoid riots in the face of the wave of protests that have erupted in the United States. for the death of George Floyd

In Coeur d’Alene, a small city north of Idaho, armed civilians took to the streets to avoid possible disturbances before the protests that have been unleashed across the United States by George Floyd, an African American who died at the hands of the Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Videos and photos shared on social networks show numerous citizens wearing long weapons, stationed in different parts of the city to protect shops from possible damage and looting.

It seems that in this city of Idaho nobody loots or steals the stores pic.twitter.com/hBU2sW9nN2 – Javierhalamadrid (@ Javierito321) June 3, 2020

The armed men told local media who took to the streets to prevent peaceful protests against police brutality and racism are taken by troublemakers, as happened in the nearby city of Spokane, in Washington state.

So far, the protests in the city of Coeur d’Alene have ended peacefully, without confrontations between protesters and armed civilians.

This evening the town of Coeur d’Alene Idaho heard rumors that the same people who came in white vans into Spokane… Posted by Pucktography on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The death of African-American George Floyd has sparked protests in various parts of the United States, some violent, with damage and looting. President Donald Trump responded vigorously to the riots, calling on governors to deploy the National Guard to “dominate the streets.”

This Wednesday, the senator for Minnesota, Amy Klobucharrevealed that the state attorney increased the charges against Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder for the death of George Floyd.

The US lawmaker also indicated that charges were also filed against the other three ex-officers of police implicated in the death of the man.

