Armani Milan, a methodical team with the ball and lethal in attack

Armani Milan leaves with the smallest cache of the four teams that are in Cologne in search of the Euroleague, but watch out for the Italian team that has everything to lift the title on Sunday – with the permission of Barça this Friday.

And it is that vEttore Messina has achieved form a homogeneous team, which controls the tempo of the matches, with few turnovers and he executes like nobody else in attack, with very experienced players.

His great virtue, without a doubt, it is his ability to control the matches, without letting the ball escape too many times, which if it happens to Barça. And it is to take care the ball is usually a very important detail, since it allows good shots, and control the rhythm of the games, with two teachers like ‘Chacho’ Rodríguez and Malcom Delaney.

Keep the ball well

That ability to save the ball has led him to the Final Four. Messina’s team only commits 11 losses on average per game, a detail as important as decisive in your options.

That methodical game in attack is the best indicator of why they lose so few balls. And in its ranks it has the two best metronomes, such as the Chacho Rodríguez, who averages 4.5 assists per game, and the former Barça player, Delaney, with 3.5. And Messina has managed to make the team’s engines lose very few balls: 1.8 the canary for 2 of the American.

Two key pieces in the direction and control of the game, accompanied by players who have stood out especially this season and who the coach has obtained the best performance from them, such as Kevin Punter (14.4 points), followed by Shavon Shields (13.9) and Malcolm Delaney (11.6) or the experience of Datome or the American Kyle Hines, champion and with a lot of experience in the Final Four.

A compact team that knows who they play and that will not be, at all, an expert in candy for the Catalans despite being swept away by Jasikevicius in both games of the regular season. Then they shot very badly. That Barça does not trust because this team knows how to score and a lot.