Salvatore Ferragamo has also donated equipment to hospitals in Italy, where lack of medical supplies has been a serious problem.

Italian businessman and fashion designer Giorgio Armani uses his production plants in Italy to manufacture disposable medical gowns for medical personnel fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lack of medical supplies has been a serious problem that the health authorities have faced in that European country, so the fashion magnate does his bit to help in this crisis.

In addition, it donates two million euros that will go to the Luigi Sacco, San Raffaele and Istituto dei Tumori hospitals in Milan, as well as to the Istituto Sapallanzani in Rome, reported the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

Last February during Milan Fashion Week, the Armani house held its show behind closed doors, due, at that time, to the recent alert of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

The luxury goods firm Salvatore Ferragamo has also joined this urgency of supplies, to collaborate with 100,000 antibacterial masks, 50,000 pieces of hand sanitizer and 3,000 FPP1 masks for healthcare in the Tuscany region. (Ntx)