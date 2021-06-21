Armani boss King Giorgio prepares the future with his confidants

By Claudia Cristoferi

MILAN, Italy, Jun 21 (.) – 86-year-old Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani hinted at his succession plans on Monday, saying he was preparing for his future with his closest associates after unveiling his latest menswear collection. .

Armani, who in February 2020 was the first Italian fashion designer to close its shows to the public when the coronavirus pandemic hit Italy, was one of the few to hold live shows during the current Milan Fashion Week.

“I love doing it here, where I started, this is my home,” he told reporters in the garden of his Via Borgonuovo headquarters in central Milan, where he hosted the show for his spring / summer 2022 menswear collection.

Known as King Giorgio in the fashion world, Armani sent some of his models to the runway wearing masks.

“We must be careful, we could easily fall back into the abyss,” he said.

Armani, dressed in his usual dark blue T-shirt and matching pants, greeted and thanked his audience at the end of the show, holding the hand of his right hand Leo Dell’Orco.

“Much of the collection is his doing. Leo has worked with me for 67 years, and over the years he has become more mature, but also tougher,” Armani joked.

“He is as good with men’s clothing as (Armani’s niece) Silvana with women’s. I am preparing my future with people close to me,” added Armani as if to give reassurance about the continuity of the brand.

In April, Armani reignited speculation about the future of his group by mentioning the possibility of joining forces with an Italian partner in an interview with Vogue, having previously insisted that Armani should remain independent.

Bankers and analysts say Exor, the holding company of the Italian Agnelli family, could be a good candidate to take a stake in the group, a possibility that both Exor and Armani have declined to comment on.

(Report by Claudia Cristoferi; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)