Armani-Bayern, a series without a clear favorite

04/19/2021

On at 18:45 CEST

The second series of the play-offs will start this Tuesday in Milan, with the Italian team playing at home (20.45) against one of the surprises of this Euroleague, Trinchieri’s Bayern Munich, in a series that is expected to be balanced, albeit with Armani defending their track advantage achieved with their fourth place in the regular season.

The determining factor for the Milanese team will be the contribution of a player like ‘Chacho’ Rodríguez, which is presented as the unbalancing factor when the parties ‘get stuck’ for the Italians.

The canary, who always joins Ettore Messina’s team, -has only played three games as a starter in the regular season-, he has been averaging 9.6 points and 4.7 assists this season.

Opportunity for both

The Bavarian side makes their debut in the play-offs against an Armani who has not been in the postseason since 2014, and is looking for its first appearance in the Final Four in 29 years.

Armani must look for the ‘tempo’ of the game, avoiding losing balls -the least in the Euroleague, with 10.9- while Bayern must control the always effective long-distance shot of the premises.

“It is going to be a very close and difficult series,” acknowledged Ettore Messina. “Bayern are a very well-trained team, very disciplined and with a high-level defensive organization. We will have to be patient, “said the Italian.